Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Plenković had conversation: they discussed negotiations with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian people know that they can count on Croatia's support. We have good relations between our countries and continue to develop them. I invited him to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. Andrej confirmed his participation," the statement said.

The Head of State told Plenkovic about diplomatic work and preparations for the continuation of negotiations with the Russian side.

"If Russia continues to drag out the war, there should be strong sanctions in response.



Thank you for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, for defense assistance and facilitating our path to the EU," he concluded.

