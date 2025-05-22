World clearly sees that Russia is to blame for prolonging war – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again emphasized that it is Russia that bears responsibility for the ongoing war, while Ukraine is ready to take the swiftest possible steps to bring it to an end.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video was published on the President’s Telegram channel.

"I held an extended meeting with our military leadership – Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Hnatov, all intelligence agencies, and the Ministry of Defense. We discussed the situation on our frontlines, our prospects, and the operations we are preparing. We also reviewed the military foundations of diplomacy – the next technical meeting. We are working to ensure it takes place as soon as possible. Ukraine’s interest is not to prolong the war, but to be prepared for any scenario. It is now clear to the world that it is Russia’s fault the war still continues. Ukraine is ready to take the swiftest possible steps – to achieve a real ceasefire and establish a new security architecture. We are doing our part. What is needed is a mirrored readiness from Russia. Right now, it does not exist – and without global pressure, this will not change. We are doing our part to apply pressure – most importantly, through our defense and active operations. I want to thank all our soldiers for their resilience and real results. Thank you also for your long-range precision, guys," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and North Macedonia’s leader Siljanovska-Davkova hold talks