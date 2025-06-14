No one could stop Putin. Only Trump remains, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainians have managed to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the battlefield, and only US President Donald Trump can diplomatically influence him.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"Only Trump remains. No one can stop Putin, we stopped him on the battlefield. Yes, the war is not over yet. But if we're talking about diplomatic influence, no one has been able to do anything about Putin so far. Putin has not lost his desire to capture and destroy us," he said.

Zelenskyy is convinced that the seizure of Ukraine is Putin's doctrine.

"He wants Ukraine very much, but he wants to see Ukraine the way he sees it with his own eyes, definitely not an independent European country," the head of state added.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Trump could stop Putin.

"To do this, Putin must lose money, and that's the only way. Losing money, he will not be able to finance his army and he will have internal problems. We need to impose sanctions. He is the President of the United States, he must influence any aggressor in the world," the Head of State said.

"To do this, we need to impose sanctions covering the banking sector, the shadow fleet, and oil prices. It is very important to limit the price lists, because oil is the main source of their income. Due to what is happening in the Middle East, oil prices have skyrocketed, and this directly affects the security of Europe. That's why oil prices are very important.

Sanctions are definitely a powerful tool. If the ways of circumventing the sanctions are blocked, then components for missiles, including ballistic missiles, will simply not be supplied to Russia. Sanctions are not just about money. It is also a way to stop the flow of deadly technologies, components that allow Russia to create these terrible weapons in such numbers," Zelenskyy summarized.