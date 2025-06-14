Memorandum handed over to Russia is not peace plan, but ultimatum written in such way that Ukraine cannot fulfill it - Zelenskyy

The so-called memorandum that the Russian delegation handed over to Ukraine during the talks is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has written a so-called proposal, and it clearly understands that everything that is written there does not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, the law, international law, or the desire of Ukrainians. What Russia is proposing is not a peace plan, it is an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine will never be able to fulfill it.

Let's be clear: Russia is the aggressor. They came to us. That is why this is a compromise, that we must sit down with the murderers at the negotiating table and agree on something," the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine has shown that it is ready to do anything for peace.

"But for everything except surrender. Let's be honest, what is a ceasefire if not just a ceasefire? Why should there be conditions for a ceasefire?" Zelenskyy raises the question.

"How can we talk about the protection of Russian-speaking people if the Russians killed mostly in the east of the country, where most of the Russian-speaking people who lived in Ukraine were. And how can they raise the question of a "Russian" church? Faith is a person's will. It is freedom. And Putin comes right up to the bell and says who should be baptized.

A person can go to church, or to a mosque, or to a synagogue, etc. This is the will of the people. And he tells us with what respect we should treat the Russian church. Why? It's not even a state issue, it's a church issue," he summarized.