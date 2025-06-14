Zelenskyy: Work is underway to launch Sapsan ballistic missile into production

Positive tests of the Ukrainian ballistic missile "Sapsan" took place earlier, and work is underway to launch its mass production.

According to Censor.NET, citing the ICTV portal Fakty ICTV, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with media representatives.

"I was told that there might be questions because there was information about Sapsan. So, the Sapsan missile is not today, the positive tests were much earlier. We are currently developing the possibility of mass production of a ballistic missile. I cannot say when, how, in what quantity," the president said.

The Sapsan multifunctional missile system is a project of an operational and tactical missile system created jointly by the Pivdenne Design Bureau and Pivdenmash.

The complex is designed to engage important targets at long range, including command posts, ammunition depots, vehicles, and enemy airfields.

Read more: Ukraine can cover up to 40 per cent of its arms needs through domestic production, - Zelenskyy