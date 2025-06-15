ENG
News Russian attack on Poltava region
Enemy struck energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk: fires broke out and damage reported. PHOTOS

Kremenchuk after the shelling

Today, on 15 June 2025, at night, the enemy conducted a massive combined attack using missiles and UAVs on the territory of Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defence forces and means.

See more: Enemy attacks Poltava region overnight: explosions heard in Kremenchuk, three injured. PHOTOS

Where are the consequences?

According to the RMA, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk community were hit.

A private house, a car and a power line were also damaged.

As a result of direct hits and falling debris, fires broke out and were extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

In the Chutove community, residential buildings and cars were damaged by falling UAV debris.

"Fortunately, in all cases, there were no casualties," the statement said.

