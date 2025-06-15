Three men wounded in early morning drone attacks on Kherson and suburbs

On June 15, in the morning, the Russian military continued to attack Kherson and the region's residents from UAVs.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

Kherson.

In the morning, a 69-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone in Dniprovskyi district. He suffered a mine-blast injury, a broken hip and shrapnel wounds to his legs, arms and back.

Antonivka

The occupants also dropped explosives from drones on Antonivka residents. A 50-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and wounds to his legs and head. The 65-year-old victim sustained an abdominal wound and is in serious condition.

All the victims are currently in hospital, where they are being treated.

