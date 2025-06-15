Slovak President Pellegrini announced a visit to Ukraine

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has announced his visit to Kyiv and hopes for its "positive content."

He said this in an interview with STVR, Censor.NET reports.

Pellegrini said that he informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the upcoming visit during a meeting with him at the summit in Vilnius last week.

"I asked the Ukrainian side to possibly provide some content so that it would not be just a courtesy visit. I asked that we also find some positive content for both sides, that we send a positive signal," the Slovak president said.

He also positively assessed the prospects for Ukraine's development after the end of hostilities.

"Slovakia, which borders on Ukraine, which borders on the European Union, and this can really be a huge impetus for eliminating regional differences in Slovakia," Pellegrini added.

