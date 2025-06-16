ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,005,060 people (+1200 per day), 10,939 tanks, 29,208 artillery systems, 22,811 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,005,060 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1005060 (+1200) people,

tanks - 10939 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22811 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 29208 (+18) units,

MLRS - 1418 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1187 (+1) units,

aircraft - 416 (+0) units,

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40804 (+95),

cruise missiles - 3346 (+9),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52096 (+79) units,

special equipment - 3916 (+1)

Інфографіка

