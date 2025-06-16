2 086 0
Ruscists attacked Sumy with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO
Today, on 16 June, at night, the city of Sumy came under another enemy attack.
This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, two hits were recorded in the city - windows in houses were smashed.
There was also a hit in one of the starosta districts of the Sumy community - four private houses were damaged.
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password