News UAV attack on Sumy
Ruscists attacked Sumy with drones: houses damaged. PHOTO

Sumy after the shelling on 16 June

Today, on 16 June, at night, the city of Sumy came under another enemy attack.

This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, two hits were recorded in the city - windows in houses were smashed.

There was also a hit in one of the starosta districts of the Sumy community - four private houses were damaged.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

