Russian troops strike Sumy: private house and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 14 June 2025, at about 3:50 a.m., a hit was recorded on the territory of one of the starostas of the Sumy community.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

As a result, household buildings were damaged and windows were smashed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

"We also recorded a hit on the territory of a civilian infrastructure facility. Relevant services are already working on the spot to eliminate the consequences of the strikes," he said.