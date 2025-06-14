Russian troops strike Sumy: private house and civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
Today, on 14 June 2025, at about 3:50 a.m., a hit was recorded on the territory of one of the starostas of the Sumy community.
This was reported on Telegram channel of the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.
As a result, household buildings were damaged and windows were smashed.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
"We also recorded a hit on the territory of a civilian infrastructure facility. Relevant services are already working on the spot to eliminate the consequences of the strikes," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password