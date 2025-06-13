ENG
Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russian forces launch around 20 attacks on Nikopol district in one day, one person killed. PHOTOS

During the day on 13 June, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region about 20 times with drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district almost two dozen times. They attacked the district center, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities. They terrorized local residents with artillery and drones," the statement said.

A 72-year-old man died as a result of enemy attacks.

The Russian shelling also damaged the infrastructure, two administrative buildings, a multi-storey building, and a private house. Dry grass caught fire.

