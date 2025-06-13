ENG
Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed two residents, five more were wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked three districts of the Donetsk region over the past day, there are dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

A building was damaged in Myrnohrad. More than 30 private houses, 2 two-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged in Svyatogorivka of the Dobropillia district.

In the Shakhove district, 6 houses were damaged: 3 in Toretske, 2 in Novotoretske, 1 in Volodymyrivka.

Kramatorsk district

A garage and a motorbike were damaged in Lyman, and 2 houses in Zarichne. In Druzhkivka, an industrial building was damaged; in Mykolaipil, 1 person was killed and 2 injured.

In Illinivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 2 houses and a bus were damaged; in Dovha Balka, 18 houses were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, a person was wounded, a private house, a multi-storey building, a pharmacy and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 10 houses were damaged.

