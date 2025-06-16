ENG
Intensity of assaults decreases on Sumy region border - State Border Guard Service

Fighting in the northern direction

In the Sumy region, it tries to operate in the border area with the help of small assault groups that cross the border to expand the area of fighting. However, the number of such attempts has decreased recently. This is because the assault groups are constantly being destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon.

"These are dozens of killed and dozens of wounded. When the enemy began to use such tactics, we saw that they practically did not take into account their losses. Now, probably due to a certain lack of manpower, the enemy's activity in the area has significantly decreased. In fact, I can also note that even the use of ATVs or motor vehicles by such small groups has also significantly decreased," said the SBGS spokesman.

