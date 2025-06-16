Due to Russia’s intensification, another direction will appear in Sumy region’s border area - North-Slobozhanskyi - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will inform about the fighting in another direction - North Slobozhanskyi.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"ATTENTION! In connection with the enemy's activation in the border area of Sumy region and the importance of informing the public about the progress of repulsing the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will report on the course of hostilities in another direction - North Slobozhanskyi - in its daily reports from 16.06.2025," the statement said.

The Kharkiv direction was also renamed to the South-Slobozhanskyi direction.

