Over past day, there have been more than 200 combat clashes on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions and in Kursk region, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 203 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, 14 June 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile and 58 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 78 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,367 attacks, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,145 kamikaze drones.

In particular, air strikes were carried out in the areas of Medvedivka, Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region; Shevchenko, Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Kamianske, Lezhyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three command posts, two artillery facilities and another important object of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff also reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1170 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised six armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, an air defence system, 123 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 89 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted three offensives in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe.

Five occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Holubivka and Novoplatonivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman direction 21 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Serebriansky Forest and in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled five assaults by the occupation forces towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the directions of Pleshchyivka and Yablunivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 aggressor attacks in the areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserрiivka, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of Myrne, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Oleksiivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

The General Staff also informs that in the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 34 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops near the settlements of Rozlyv, Bahatyr, Novosilka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia, Dachne, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defences of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped two attempts by the aggressor to advance.

The situation in the Kursk region

"In the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 39 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes using 10 guided missiles and fired 264 times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including four times from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia direction were observed.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.