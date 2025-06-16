In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has concentrated one of its largest groupings – several combined-arms armies. However, this does not mean that these forces are successful. For instance, the winter campaign by this grouping, which aimed to capture Pokrovsk, ended in failure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, during a telethon.

"Now they have shifted their focus. Part of their group is moving west, trying to form in the direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Another part is trying to go in the eastern part of this direction, to break through to the north. This is the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway," noted the military.

Currently, the enemy is using small infantry groups and exclusively light vehicles - motorcycles and buggies - for the offensive. This is because a large number of FPV drones, including those on fiber optics, make tanks ineffective.

"But small groups are now effective. Because there is a large amount of "green stuff" and there is an opportunity to infiltrate, to penetrate the ranks undetected. On the other hand, this is also offset by the effective actions of infantry and UAVs," said the spokesman for the Khortytsia unit.

