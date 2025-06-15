Since beginning of day, 86 clashes have been recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Sunday, June 15, 86 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 04:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

Enemy shelling

Today, the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Turya, Vysoke, Prokhody, Bila Bereza, Sosnivka, Brusky, Pokrovka in the Sumy region; Mkhy, Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Petrushivka, Sumy region; Krasny Khutir, Chernihiv region, were hit by air strikes. The enemy launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk.

Combat in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the Kharkiv sector, near Vovchansk, and another firefight is currently underway near Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks in the direction of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

Fighting in the East

In the Liman sector, the invading army launched five attacks on the positions of our troops near Novoyehorivka, Lipove, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Hryhorivka.

Occupant troops are looking for weaknesses in our defense near Hryhorivka in the Siverskyi sector, where our units successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers tried six times to advance on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyno, and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, our defenders repelled five aggressor attacks. The enemy tried to advance in the area of Toretsk, towards Novospaske and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian invaders made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Mykolaivka and Novopavlivka. Six firefights have taken place so far. The settlements of Kopteve, Tolstoy, Razine, and Sukhyi Yar were attacked by air.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defenses of our troops in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vile Pole, Novyi Komar, and towards Myrne, Shevchenko, Odradne, and Bahatyry. Three firefights are still ongoing. Novopil, Voskresenka, and Myrne were hit by air strikes.

Combat actions in the south

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Zaliznychne, no enemy offensives were recorded in the area.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions, but conducted an air strike on Odradokamyanka.

Kursk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, three of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping one guided bomb, and fired 129 artillery shells, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other areas, there were no major changes.

