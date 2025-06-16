Russian Federation intensifies offensive at Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - "Khortytsia" OSGT

High activity of Russian occupation troops is observed on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Toretsk and Kramatorsk directions, which indicates the revival of the summer offensive.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on air, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the previous day alone, the enemy carried out 46 attacks in the Pokrovske direction, 32 in the Novopavlivske direction, 14 in the Lyman direction, 11 in the Kupyanske direction, 7 in the Kharkiv direction, 15 in the Toretske direction and 10 in the Kramatorsk direction.

Trehubov noted that the enemy is concentrating significant forces in the Pokrovske direction, where several combined arms armies and a wide range of equipment are concentrated. Despite this, the occupiers' attempts to capture Pokrovsk were unsuccessful and resulted in heavy losses.

Now part of the Russian forces is trying to advance in the direction of Dnipropetrovs'k region, while another is trying to break through to the north along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are holding back the enemy's advance and are actively defending themselves.

The spokesperson also said that the enemy is actively using small infantry groups, light equipment and forests for covert advance. In addition, the occupiers are actively using aerial guided bombs, although their effectiveness remains low.