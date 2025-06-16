Major General Nikoliuk to lead Donetsk OTG, replacing Tarnavskyi – media

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, who commanded the Donetsk Operational-Tactical Grouping, has stepped down. He will be replaced by Major General Viktor Nikoliuk, the current chief of staff, as commander of the OTG.

The change of command at the Donetsk OTG took place several days ago.

According to sources in the Armed Forces, the initiative came from Tarnavskyi himself due to health issues.

Viktor Nikoliuk, who has been chief of staff at the same OTG for several months, was appointed to replace Tarnavskyi. This OTG includes some of the most challenging sectors on the Donetsk front, including Pokrovsk.

According to the publication, Nikoliuk is well informed about the situation in this direction.

One source at Ukrainska Pravda suggests that Nikoliuk will likely replace Tarnavskyi as commander of the 9th Army Corps as well.

Background

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi assumed the position of commander of the Donetsk OTG in December 2024, following the rapid Russian advance toward Pokrovsk and the dismissal of Oleksandr Lutsenko.

Background information on Viktor Nikoliuk

Viktor Nikoliuk is 49 years old and is best known as the former commander of the Operational Command North, who led the defense of Chernihiv in 2022.

On March 10, 2022, Nikoliuk was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine.

For a period, he was responsible for training servicemen in the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

