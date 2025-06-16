Russian drones attack Sumy overnight. Administrative building damaged

Russian forces attack Sumy with drones overnight

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Last night, the Russian army launched another attack on the regional center, and after 1 p.m. they again struck the city center with drones. Windows were shattered in residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities. In particular, an administrative building was damaged," the statement reads.

No casualties were reported as a result of the Russian strikes.

It is noted that Russian forces are targeting areas where civilians are present.

