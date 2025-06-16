Ukraine is interested in attracting Polish business to participate in recovery projects, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine is interested in more active participation of Polish private business in working with Ukrainian producers and attracting Polish investment in the Ukrainian economy.

This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, more than 3,000 Polish companies are already involved in Ukraine's reconstruction projects, and every tenth new business registered in Poland in 2024 was created by Ukrainian citizens. This is evidence of close economic relations. However, the potential for deepening cooperation remains extremely high," Svyrydenko said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, including ways to attract investment in the Ukrainian economy and the participation of Polish business in restoration projects. One of the topics of the talks was the practical use of the Ukraine Investment Framework, a key EU instrument for financing Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

The Ukrainian side also presented the Polish delegation with opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, including energy and industry. In addition, Ukraine invited Poland to join the SME Alliance and announce it at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2025).

As a result of the talks, it was agreed to hold a series of additional meetings to present specific projects and government investment support programs in Ukraine to Polish investors.