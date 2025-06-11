Ukraine allows Poland to exhume fallen soldiers at Zboiiska in Lviv - Ministry of Culture

Ukraine has granted Poland permission to carry out exhumation work on Polish soldiers killed in 1939 and buried in the former village of Zboiiska, which is now part of Lviv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, Censor.NET reports.

It is also noted that in response, Poland granted permission to the Ukrainian side to conduct search and exhumation work in the village of Yurechkova. Ukraine expects the work to begin in the near future.

