Austrian President Van der Bellen: Russia should start serious peace talks. Ukraine is ready for them

Austria calls on Russian authorities to end the war against Ukraine and start serious peace negotiations

Censor.NET reports that Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen made the statement during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Russia is an unequivocal aggressor. I appeal once again to the Kremlin authorities to end this illegal war and begin serious, honest negotiations. Ukraine, as President Zelenskyy reassured us today, is ready for this," he said.

Van der Bellen noted that Austria is militarily neutral but not politically.

"The return of war to Europe with its brutality, daily images that are unbearable to see and news that are unbearable to hear, the destruction and incredible suffering endured by Ukrainian men, women, and children — all this urges us to put an end to this conflict," he added.

