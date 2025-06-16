Zelenskyy on possible "neutrality" of Ukraine: We want to end war, but not at cost of independence

President Zelenskyy responds to question about Ukraine’s possible neutrality.

He addressed the issue during a press conference in Austria, Censor.NET reports.

"In 2014, Ukraine had non-aligned status. And it’s very clear how that ended. It ended with the start of the war — with the occupation of the Crimean Peninsula and parts of eastern Ukraine, namely Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Even though we had non-aligned status.

So it can’t be said that we were attacked because we were part of some alliance. These are just empty narratives. What we lacked was clarity. Our army lacked sufficient strength, and our leaders — leadership, in my view," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Europe also lacked unity at the time.

"I believe we can no longer afford to lose any of this. We want the war to end — but not on ultimatum terms and not at the expense of Ukraine’s independence," the president added.

