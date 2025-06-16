Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that alliance between US and Europe does not collapse

It is necessary to work to ensure that the alliance between Europe and the United States does not collapse, as it will be difficult for such an alliance to be threatened by anyone.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen,Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"I believe that we should all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe does not collapse. We are all interested in this. Then the continent, I think, is still more or less safe, and it is not easy to threaten such an alliance from anyone, not just Russia," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, if there are difficulties with a military or defense alliance between Europe and the United States, then Europe will have to develop its own defense industry.

