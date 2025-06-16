Russians attacked civilian car with drone in Bilozerka: driver injured

In Bilozerka, Kherson region, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring a 42-year-old man

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Around 3:00 p.m., a drone dropped explosives on the vehicle. The driver sustained blast injuries, concussions, and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head. The victim was hospitalized for medical treatment.

Additionally, another Bilozerka resident sought medical help after the Russian shelling on June 14. The 1997-born man suffered blast injuries, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. He was also hospitalized.

