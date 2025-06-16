Russian artillery shells Kherson; 15-year-old boy injured

On Monday, June 16, Russian forces shelled Kherson with artillery. A teenage boy was injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, the shelling occurred around 9:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy, who was in the yard at the time of the attack, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into yet another war crime committed by Russian forces (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

