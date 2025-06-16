Russian forces destroyed high-rise building in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a multi-storey building in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery.

This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Russians are trying to destroy frontline villages and towns with heavy weapons. Another shelling destroyed a multi-storey building in Huliaipole," the statement said.

No people were injured.

