1 303 1
Russian forces destroyed high-rise building in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked a multi-storey building in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery.
This was reported by the RMA, Censor.NET informs.
"Russians are trying to destroy frontline villages and towns with heavy weapons. Another shelling destroyed a multi-storey building in Huliaipole," the statement said.
No people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password