Man injured in Russian drone strike on Huliaipole

Russia shells Huliaipole on May 15, 2025

Russian forces launched a drone strike on the town of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one man.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"A 47-year-old man was injured in a Russian drone attack on Huliaipole," the statement reads.

The man suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Earlier, on May 15, Russian troops shelled Huliaipole with artillery, destroying several private homes.

Hulyaypole (54) injury (1016) Zaporizka region (1243) Polohivskyy district (43)
