Russian forces launch air strikes on village in Zaporizhzhia region: man wounded. PHOTO

Russians carried out three air strikes on the village of Huliaipillia community in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the attack set fire to private houses.

"Preliminary, a 61-year-old man was injured. He is being treated," the statement said.

