Russians attacked Huliaipole with Grad multiple rocket launchers: at least 25 hits have been recorded

The enemy is shelling Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region with multiple launch rocket systems, with at least 25 hits recorded.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Russian forces are attacking frontline areas. Over 25 hits have been recorded in the Huliaipole community following a Grad attack," the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no civilian casualties.

