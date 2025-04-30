ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9461 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
241 0

Russians attacked Huliaipole with Grad multiple rocket launchers: at least 25 hits have been recorded

Russians attacked Huliaipole with Grad multiple rocket launchers

The enemy is shelling Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region with multiple launch rocket systems, with at least 25 hits recorded.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"Russian forces are attacking frontline areas. Over 25 hits have been recorded in the Huliaipole community following a Grad attack," the statement reads.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no civilian casualties.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region with drone, injuring man

Author: 

Hulyaypole (49) shoot out (13154) Zaporizka region (1202) Polohivskyy district (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 