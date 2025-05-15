Russian forces shelled Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia with artillery: private houses destroyed. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia, destroying houses.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The occupants shelled the town with artillery. Private houses were destroyed.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other consequences of the attack are being established," the statement said.

