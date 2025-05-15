ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9344 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
716 0

Russian forces shelled Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia with artillery: private houses destroyed. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia, destroying houses.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The occupants shelled the town with artillery. Private houses were destroyed.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other consequences of the attack are being established," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces launch air strikes on village in Zaporizhzhia region: man wounded. PHOTO

Russia shelled Hulyaypole on 15 May 2025

Author: 

Hulyaypole (61) shoot out (14433) Zaporizka region (1404) Polohivskyy district (85)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 