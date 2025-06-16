Explosions rattled Sumy as enemy reconnaissance UAVs were tracked over Sumy region

Explosion reported in Sumy after air raid siren was lifted

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

The Air Forces reported that enemy reconnaissance UAVs were detected in Sumy region and countermeasures have been deployed to shoot them down.

As of 6:15 p.m., no air raid alert has been declared in Sumy region.

Read more: Russian drones attack Sumy overnight. Administrative building damaged