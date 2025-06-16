Russian forces attempting to encircle Kostyantynivka from three directions – Khortytsia OSGT

Russian troops are trying to break through from the Pokrovsk direction and encircle the town of Kostyantynivka from three sides. Intense fighting is currently underway in the area.

This was reported during a TV broadcast by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The Russians have long been trying to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions. Previously, they attempted to advance either from the Toretsk or Kramatorsk directions, Chasiv Yar – wherever they manage to break through first. However, in over a year and a half, they have failed to achieve success on any of those fronts," he stated.

According to Trehubov, Russian forces are now trying to advance from the Pokrovsk direction via the Pokrovsk–Kostyantynivka highway in an attempt to push forward. The fiercest fighting is currently taking place there.

At the same time, he stressed that Russian invaders have concentrated their largest forces in the Pokrovsk direction.

