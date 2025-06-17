Kyiv region suffered combined attack: one wounded, damage is being recorded

On the night of 17 June, the enemy massively attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Civilian settlements in the region came under enemy fire. A woman born in 1970 was wounded in Vyshhorod district. She has a cut wound of the right shoulder. Necessary medical assistance is being provided. A private house was damaged. The windows were smashed.

In Brovary district, as a result of an enemy attack, the roof of a private house caught fire. A fire was also reported in an outbuilding on the territory of an enterprise.

Read more: Movement of enemy drones detected over Kyiv region, air defense systems in action