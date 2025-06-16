Movement of enemy drones detected over Kyiv region, air defense systems in action
On the evening of Monday, June 16, air defense systems were in action in Kyiv region amid a Russian strike drone attack.
This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
"Kyiv region! Enemy UAVs have been detected! Air defense systems are in action. Do not film or photograph the work of our defenders," the statement reads.
Residents were urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
Earlier reports said that on the evening of June 16, Russia launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
