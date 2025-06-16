Consequences of Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: man injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Kyiv region continues to eliminate the consequences of an enemy UAV attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the enemy attacked the region at night. Once again, civilian settlements and people came under attack. Air defence forces were working over the territory of the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

See more: "Shahed" drones attacked Kyiv region: damage reported in Boryspil district. PHOTO

Where are the consequences?

According to the CMA, one person was injured in Obukhiv district. The 60-year-old man suffered cut wounds to his arm and face. All necessary medical assistance was provided on the spot. He does not need hospitalisation.

Four private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.











"All necessary assistance will be provided to homeowners. We are already working on this issue together with the local authorities and our international partners," said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that one person was injured as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs in Kyiv region. Also, drones attacked Kyiv, the wreckage was recorded in different districts, and there were wounded.

According to the Air Force, 124 out of 138 enemy UAVs were neutralised.