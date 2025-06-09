ENG
News Photo Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
"Shahed" drones attacked Kyiv region: damage reported in Boryspil district. PHOTO

The nighttime enemy attack caused damage in Boryspil district of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Kyiv Police.

"The police of the Kyiv region are recording the consequences of the occupier's attack on the capital region. As of 8:30 am, a private house, a car and an outbuilding were damaged in Boryspil district. The police have not yet received any information about the victims," the statement said.

Consequences of the attack on the Kyiv region
A patrol police response team, an investigative team and explosives experts from the Kyiv police are working at the scene.

