124 enemy UAVs destroyed out of 138 - Air Force

Since the evening of 15 June, the Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with 138 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones. Launches were recorded from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol and Shatalovo.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last night, the main focus of the attack was Donetsk region. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

"As of 08.00, air defence has neutralised 125 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east, south and centre of the country. 84 were shot down by firepower, 41 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations, crash sites (wreckage) - in 8 locations," the statement said.

