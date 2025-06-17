Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,006,120 people (+1060 per day), 10,940 tanks, 29,228 artillery systems, 22,814 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1006,120 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.06.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1006120 (+1060) people,
- tanks - 10940 (+1) units,
- armoured combat vehicles - 22814 (+3) units,
- artillery systems - 29228 (+20) units,
- MLRS - 1419 (+1) units,
- air defence systems - 1187 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 416 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 337 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 40981 (+177),
- cruise missiles - 3346 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52175 (+79) units,
- special equipment - 3916 (+0)
