99 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most intense - in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 99 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline

Today, frontline communities in border areas — including Yizdetske, Petrushivka, Myropilske, Vyshenky, Yastrubshchyna, and Pokrovka in Sumy region — have come under enemy artillery fire.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk direction, 17 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, five of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched five airstrikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 125 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces are repelling an enemy assault near the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted three times to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and toward Holubivka and Petropavlivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky and Nadiia.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian forces stopped five enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Bila Hora. Another engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 14 assault operations in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and toward Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 32 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Novopavlivka, Andriivka, and Oleksiivka. Defense Forces are holding the line and have repelled 25 enemy assaults; seven engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Burlatske, and toward Zaporizhzhia and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy assaults; two more attacks are still underway.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy offensive actions near the settlement of Malynivka. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Olhivske and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched one assault on Ukrainian positions near Nesterianka. Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on the areas of Kamianske and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge. The occupiers also struck Mykolaivka with unguided aerial rockets.

There were no major changes in other directions.