Ruscists attacked walk-behind tractor in Sumy region. One person killed, man wounded (updated)
Russian occupiers in Sumy region attacked a walk-behind tractor with a drone, killing one man and injuring another.
This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.
"At about 08:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked a walk-behind tractor with a drone, which was driven by a civilian man on the territory of the Bilopillia community of Sumy district," the statement said.
The 45-year-old driver was seriously injured.
Subsequently, the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, said that two men aged 56 and 72 were wounded as a result of the Russians' strike on the walk-behind tractor.
"Unfortunately, the younger one died from his injuries," he added.
