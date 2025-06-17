Ruscists attacked walk-behind tractor in Sumy region. One person killed, man wounded (updated)

Russian occupiers in Sumy region attacked a walk-behind tractor with a drone, killing one man and injuring another.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"At about 08:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked a walk-behind tractor with a drone, which was driven by a civilian man on the territory of the Bilopillia community of Sumy district," the statement said.

The 45-year-old driver was seriously injured.

Subsequently, the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, said that two men aged 56 and 72 were wounded as a result of the Russians' strike on the walk-behind tractor.

"Unfortunately, the younger one died from his injuries," he added.

