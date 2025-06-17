ENG
Ukrainians urged to leave territories of Israel and Iran – MFA

Ukrainians advised to leave Israel and Iran

Ukrainian citizens are being urged to leave the territories of Israel and Iran amid the escalating security situation in the region.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Due to a significant deterioration in the security environment in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommends that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible, until the situation stabilizes," the statement reads.

Ukrainians currently in these countries are urged to remain vigilant, follow updates from local authorities, heed air raid alerts and take shelter when necessary, observe all safety measures, and carry personal identification documents at all times.

