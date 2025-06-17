Canada provides Ukraine with $1.5 billion in military aid and imposes sanctions against Russia, - Carney

Canada has announced a new defense assistance package for Ukraine worth 2 billion Canadian dollars (about 1.5 billion US dollars).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are providing additional military assistance: drones, helicopters, and various ammunition. In total, we are talking about more than $2 billion in direct military assistance to Ukraine," said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In addition, Canada is significantly expanding sanctions against Russia.

"We are announcing sanctions against several individuals and more than 40 institutions in Russia and other countries that are helping to avoid sanctions. Restrictions are also being imposed on more than 200 ships of the "shadow fleet," the Prime Minister said.

He also announced a USD 2 billion loan to Ukraine, which will be covered by interest from frozen Russian funds. "This is our contribution. We'll work with our European and other allies to make sure they do their part, and we've made it clear that our support will remain unwavering until Ukrainians have a just peace," Carney concluded.

