People’s Deputies named in corruption cases back Kravchenko’s candidacy – AntAC

People’s Deputies involved in corruption scandals voted in favor of appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Ukraine’s new Prosecutor General.

This is noted by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), Censor.NET reports.

"We’ve compiled a list of People`s Deputies who supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General, a man who twice failed to pass the selection process for NABU and SAPO, and who allegedly received a government apartment under dubious circumstances and sold it immediately," the AntAC wrote in a statement.

It is noted that Kravchenko’s appointment was supported mainly by People`s Deputies from Zelenskyy’s party (190 votes), including well-known figures such as Brahar, Buzhanskyi, Venislavskyi, Hetmantsev, Ionushas, Kasai, Khalimon, Fris, and Yatsenko. Among those who voted "yes" were Servant of the People MPs implicated or under investigation in corruption cases, including Zadorozhnyi, Kamelchuk, Klochko, Kuzminykh, Pashkovskyi, and Yurchenko.

Notably, according to the Anti-Corruption Center, more than two dozen People`s Deputies from Opposition Platform — For Life (OPFL), including Boiko, Lovochkin, Stolar, and Slavytska, supported this candidate, along with a group of unaffiliated deputies such as Tyshchenko and Yatsenko.

The appointment of Kravchenko was also supported almost unanimously by the Batkivshchyna faction led by Tymoshenko, as well as by the Dovira and For the Future groups, including People`s Deputies Vatsak, Hereha, Labaziuk, and others.

European Solidarity and Holos did not cast any votes in favor of Kravchenko’s candidacy.