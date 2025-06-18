Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,007,160 people (+ 1,040 per day), 10,947 tanks, 29,265 artillery systems, 22,845 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,007,160 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.06.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1007160 (+1040) people,

tanks - 10947 (+7) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22845 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 29265 (+37) units,

MLRS - 1420 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1187 (+0) units,

aircraft - 416 (+0) units,

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41165 (+184),

cruise missiles - 3369 (+23),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52312 (+137) units,

special equipment - 3916 (+0)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.