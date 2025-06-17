9 098 13
Bodies of 17 Russian assault troopers lie in open field at border with Sumy region. VIDEO
At the border with the Sumy region, Ukrainian Defense Forces spotted and confirmed via drone footage the elimination of a Russian assault group consisting of 17 people.
The bodies of all 17 Russian invaders were left scattered in the open field, Censor.NET reports.
