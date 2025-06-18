Kellogg plans visit to Belarus to meet with Lukashenko - Reuters

US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg intends to visit Belarus in the coming days and meet with Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in the country.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this on Tuesday, citing four sources.

"The exact agenda of the meeting is not yet known, although Kellogg has privately portrayed the trip as a step that could help launch peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine," the publication says.

The US State Department and the Belarusian Embassy in Washington have not yet commented on the situation. Kellogg and the White House also did not respond to requests for comment.

"Planning such trips requires careful negotiation, and it is possible that the trip could be canceled or rescheduled at the last minute," the newspaper adds.

If the US special representative meets with Lukashenko, he will become the highest-ranking American official to visit the authoritarian state in recent years.