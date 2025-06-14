Zelenskyy on Russian-Belarusian military exercises: Lukashenko wants to "pull them deeper into country"

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, wants to "pull back" joint military exercises with Russia from the border, as he fears a repeat of the Kursk operation in his country.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think Lukashenka himself is afraid that we in Ukraine will think that the presence of a contingent in the exercises is a preparation for offensive actions. He understands that after our respective steps on the Kursk direction, if we feel threatened, he knows what we are capable of. And I think that he will be an influential factor in whether it is possible to start something from the Belarusian side during the exercises," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, according to foreign intelligence, the exercises may take place in the depths of Belarus "in order not to provoke":

"I don't know if it's true. I just had the latest report a couple of days ago from the Foreign Intelligence Service, and there was such a signal. But all this needs to be checked. Unfortunately, we already know the risk of Russian training historically."

Earlier, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin noted that Belarus had decided to move the main manoeuvres of the joint West 2025 military exercises with Russia deeper into Belarus from its western borders.

